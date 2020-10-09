SDSU students analyze COVID-19 data as part of class

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — As part of a class, students at South Dakota State University in Brookings are analyzing COVID-19 data to make it easier to understand.

From mask mandates to the daily case count, the COVID-19 pandemic offers a lot of different data to explore.

As part of a class in the mathematics and statistics department, SDSU students are learning how to take a real world issue and make it easier to understand.

“One of the best ways to prepare students for the real world is to have them work on real world topics, those topics tend to be messier than the clean textbook topics where everything is perfect,” department head mathematics and statistics at SDSU, Kurt Cogswell said.

For the assignment, students chose COVID-19 topics and created infographics to help explain it.

Related Content What is data driven decision making? Two professors explain it

Tyler Zuschlag decided to take a look at health conditions and age for COVID-19 deaths in the U.S.

“I went to the CDC website and looked up the risk factors they specifically had mentioned,” student, Tyler Zuschlag said. “I noticed the four big ones were diabetes, hyptertension, obesity, and kidney failure and so those were the four that I decided to focus on for my infographic.”

Emma Spors compared COVID-19 data between South Dakota and Minnesota.

“I did the five-day running average for both states and plotted them on a time series graph and from that you can see how cases differ between the states,” student, Emma Spors said. “I also included some larger events that happened, so for example when Minnesota went into their stay at home orders, the Smithfield outbreak in South Dakota, things like that, so you can see how things caused changes.”

Students also explored topics like masks, COVID-19 deaths by gender and age, as well as the coronavirus versus the flu.

Keep reading