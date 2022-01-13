State’s first child COVID-19 death was in Pennington County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first child under the age of 10 to die from COVID-19 in South Dakota was from Pennington County.

Daniel Bucheli, a spokesman with the South Dakota Department of Health, told KELOLAND News the death was a baby under the age of one and located in Pennington County.

“COVID-19 was a contributing factor, along with both Rhinovirus and RSV,” Bucheli said.

He said no other information is available because of patient confidentiality reasons. The DOH says COVID-19 deaths are not reported until a certified death record has been field with COVID-19 as a cause or contributing factor. By law, a death record must be filed within five days of the data of death.

On Wednesday, health officials reported six new COVID-19 deaths, including the first in the 0-9 age range. The state’s death toll was at 2,534 on Wednesday.