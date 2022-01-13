State’s first child COVID-19 death was in Pennington County

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first child under the age of 10 to die from COVID-19 in South Dakota was from Pennington County. 

Daniel Bucheli, a spokesman with the South Dakota Department of Health, told KELOLAND News the death was a baby under the age of one and located in Pennington County. 

“COVID-19 was a contributing factor, along with both Rhinovirus and RSV,” Bucheli said. 

He said no other information is available because of patient confidentiality reasons. The DOH says COVID-19 deaths are not reported until a certified death record has been field with COVID-19 as a cause or contributing factor. By law, a death record must be filed within five days of the data of death.

On Wednesday, health officials reported six new COVID-19 deaths, including the first in the 0-9 age range. The state’s death toll was at 2,534 on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 