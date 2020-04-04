SD State Rep. Bob Glanzer dies following COVID-19 diagnosis

This April, 9, 2018 photo shows South Dakota State Rep. Bob Glanzer in Huron, S.D. After the South Dakota lawmaker became one of the first people in the state to be sickened by the coronavirus from an unknown source, his hometown of Huron acted quickly to blunt the infection rate, but they couldn’t stop the disease from spreading among his extended family. Within days of the 74-year-old Glanzer testing positive for the coronavirus, his wife, brother, and sister-in-law all had confirmed infections. Several other relatives have symptoms, according to Tom Glanzer, the lawmaker’s son. (The Daily Plainsman via AP)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State Representative Bob Glanzer of Huron has died. He was 75. Bob had been in critical condition with COVID-19 in Avera’s intensive-care unit in Sioux Falls.

KELOLAND News first learned of Glanzer’s diagnosis on March 23. According to his son, Bob had not traveled abroad. Bob Glanzer represented Beadle and Kingburg Counties.

Bob’s son Tom Glanzer confirmed his father’s passing to KELOLAND News. His son wrote on Facebook, “tonight at 7:57 p.m. our dad, grandpa, uncle, husband and friend went to heaven.” Majority Leader Lee Qualm called him a “true statesman.”

Bob Glanzer is survived by his wife Penny, his children Sally and Tom, and five grandchildren. Tom Glanzer tells KELOLAND News that Penny, who was also diagnosed with COVID-19, is “doing amazing” and has been cleared of quarantine by the South Dakota Department of Health.

His father was not surrounded by loved ones when he passed away, Tom says. COVID-19 is highly contagious.

Tom describes his father as “still my best friend,” also saying “I am the recipient of my father’s unconditional love.”