SD State Health Department planning for arrival of coronavirus vaccine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Every indication so far is that a COVID-19 vaccine won’t be ready until sometime next year. But those in charge at the South Dakota State Health Department say they have a plan and are preparing now for the arrival.

The spread of COVID-19 continues in South Dakota. The number of active cases today reached just under 14,000. The State Health Department says it’s working with hospitals, clinics and pharmacies to get them prepared to safely distribute a vaccine when it does arrive.

Secretary of Health, Kim Malsam-Rysdon says the initial allocation to the state could be anywhere from 28,000 doses to 108,000 doses.

“We do not have definite date for when we will see a vaccine in South Dakota or in other states again we were told and we are ready as of November 15th, told to be ready anytime after November 15th, whenever that vaccine shows up we will be ready,” Maslam-Rysdon said.

Malsam-Rysdon says 5 out of the 6 vaccines currently under development would be two doses.

“So they will either be 21 days apart or 28 days apart depending on the specific vaccine and so it will be really important that people pay attention to that, that they plan to make arrangements to get back in for that second dose because that will be important for that to be most effective,” Maslam-Rysdon said.

Currently, there is no FDA-approved or authorized vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19. The FDA commission has said there is too much at stake to rush a vaccine into production.

