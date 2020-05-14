SD Secretary of Health announces mass testing of vulnerable populations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota plans to test more than 26,000 people for COVID-19 in the next four weeks.

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon says the state will start mass testing of vulnerable populations next week.

That includes nursing homes, assisted living homes and some of the tribal communities. Employees at these facilities will also be tested. Malsam-Rysdon says after mass testing is completed, the state will move on to random testing.

Malsam-Rysdon says 7,400 people will be tested in the first week. Testing will be prioritized to areas with higher COVID-19 cases. The second week will be 10,200 tests for the residents and staff at the rest of the nursing homes in South Dakota.

After that is complete, the state will focus on people in assisted living centers. Malsam-Rysdon estimates the state will test 4,300 per week for the two weeks it works with those facilities.

The state also plans to do mass testing with tribes. Malsam-Rysdon says the first event will be for members of the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate tribe; North Dakota health officials will also take part as part of the reservation is in that state.

Maslam-Rysdon says the state is able to do this mass testing because the supply chain for the test supplies has improved.

Governor Kristi Noem says she remains optimistic a resolution with tribes in South Dakota about checkpoints will happen soon.

The tribes have set up checkpoints on roads into reservations to protect residents from COVID-19.

Last week, the state sent a letter giving the tribes 48 hours to move the checkpoints. When that didn’t happen, the state sent suggested plans on locations where the checkpoints would be acceptable.

Noem says she found it encouraging that the two tribes didn’t reject her most recent proposal outright.

Noem says checkpoints on BIA roads would be more acceptable to the state of South Dakota. She says the U.S. and state highways are to be run by the federal government.

Noem repeated her request for flexibility in spending $1.25 billion for COVID-19 relief that is coming to the state from the federal government.

Noem says the immediate focus is on identifying expenses connected to COVID-19 relief. She says she would like to be able to send some of the money to local governments so she needs those officials to carefully track expenses connected to COVID-19.

Secretary of Labor Marcia Hultman says Department of Labor employees are working around the clock to process unemployment claims. Hultman acknowledged there are claims that haven’t been paid out yet. She says staff will continue to work to get those claims moved through the system.

Hultman says her staff has jumped from 11 employees to around 70. Since March 16, the state has paid out $78.6 million in claims. Hultman reminds people to not fill out a second claim while you wait, but to continue to do the weekly request for payment.