SD nursing home employee tests positive for COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Good Samaritan Society nursing home employee in Clear Lake has tested positive for COVID-19. KELOLAND News has just received confirmation from Sanford Health, which merged with Good Samaritan Society in January.

A spokesperson for Sanford Health says they are working closely with state and federal officials and will continue to follow health guidelines in dealing with the situation.

Families of residents of the Clear Lake nursing home have been notified. The facility says it is taking extra precautions to monitor the health of residents and staff who may have been exposed.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as we get new information.

