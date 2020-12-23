SD nursing home COVID-19 death rate remains among highest in the nation; while providers await grant money

According to AARP, South Dakota had the highest COVID-19 death rate for nursing home residents in the nation in November.

Now, the latest data available through the first week in December from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, South Dakota’s rate of nursing home deaths from COVID-19 dropped slightly.

The state now has the second-highest death rate in the nation behind North Dakota with 14.2 deaths per 1,000 residents.

While a majority of nursing homes in the state have lost residents to COVID-19, here is a look at just a few of the facilities that have experienced the highest number of residents deaths from COVID-19:

38 died of COVID-19 at Walworth County Care Center in Selby.

Good Samaritan Society Village has lost 29 residents in Sioux Falls to COVID-19. The Good Samaritan in Canton and Watertown’s Jenkins Living Center both lost 25 residents to the virus.

Mitchell’s Firesteel Health Care Center had 23 residents die of COVID-19.

$115 million was set aside from the $600 million that South Dakota received from the federal CARES Act for nursing homes and other health care providers.

According to the Center for Public Integrity, just 47 out of 115 health care providers who applied for assistance were approved as of December 7th.

According to the State’s checkbook on Open SD, on December 18th, $1.9 million had been given out to various health care organizations, not just those who serve the elderly.