South Dakota lawmaker undergoing testing for ‘serious medical situation’

Scammers taking advantage of coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Scammers are taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic by tempting individuals and businesses with fake cures and phishing emails.

Jessie Schmidt with the Better Business Bureau in South Dakota says everyone needs to have their guard up. That’s because scammers are calling people offering miracle products or special coronavirus insurance. As of right now, there is no such thing as a coronavirus cure or vaccine.

“We know that these cyber criminals are indiscriminate. They don’t care who they get money from,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt urges everyone to do their research and be aware of fake miracle products. If you have questions, you can check with your doctor or contact the Better Business Bureau.

