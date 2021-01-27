Scammers looking to take advantage of those trying to protect themselves from COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – People are rolling up their sleeves to get their COVID-19 vaccine, but you shouldn’t have to pull out your wallet ahead of time. As more vaccine becomes available, more scammers are trying to take advantage of people who are trying to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

Right now the focus in South Dakota is giving vaccines to those in group 1D. Wednesday morning Marilyn Eichacker stopped by Sanford to receive her first dose.

“I feel good, I think it’s great that South Dakota got shots when they did and I think it’s great,” Eichacker said.

As the state distributes more vaccines, you need to be aware of the latest scam that’s going around.

“We just really wanted to make sure we get the word out that as an organization as well as organizations across the state you will not be asked to pay a copay or have any out of pocket costs related to the COVID vaccine,” vice president of nursing for Sioux Falls South network, Sanford Health, Amy Thiesse said.

Amy Thiesse with Sanford Health says it’s important to be mindful when you’re answering the phone and make sure you know who is asking questions.

“We do have a process to notify all of our patients, that we will contact them in the state of South Dakota, that we will contact them when we have vaccine available and then depending on how they are enrolling we may also reach out to schedule an appointment but we will never ask for payment, nor will we have conversations about how to pay for the COVID vaccine,” Thiesse said.

It’s important to keep both your health and your personal information safe during this unprecedented time.

Thiesse says she believes scammers may be targeting the elderly population, since that is the primary focus for the vaccine distribution right now in the state.