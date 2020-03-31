Save your receipts: Vern Eide announces effort to help boost local restaurants

The more you order take-out from your favorite local restaurant, the closer you get to a new car. Many restaurants have closed, and now only offer to-go orders. Vern Eide is launching a new effort to support those local businesses facing financial uncertainty during COVID-19.

Leave it to the general manager of a car dealership to know the driving force of a community.

“Local businesses are really what makes this community. The money flows back into the community,” Steve Eggebraaten, general manager for Vern Eide Acura in Sioux Falls, said.

That’s why Vern Eide is giving you more incentive to get takeout from local restaurants. Eggebraaten says save your receipts from your to-go or delivery orders from now through May first. Vern Eide will take the total amount you spend in that time, and discount it off of a car you buy here. The discount has a $500 cap. According to Vern Eide, the discount offer will last through the end of the year.

“There’s a ton of restaurants in this town. They all deserve a chance to keep going,” Eggebraaten said.

There aren’t many parameters on this effort. It just needs to be a local restaurant, and you have to get delivery or to-go orders.

“We support a lot of the local businesses and if we sell some cars along the way, that’s great,” Eggebraaten said.

Eggebraaten hopes this effort is just one more vehicle to help local businesses get through a tough time.

“We’re a local business, too. The support of people around here is more important than ever,” Eggebraaten said.