Saturday COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota: 90 new state cases, 48 linked to Smithfield Foods

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The latest COVID-19 test result numbers released Saturday afternoon show the state with 626 total positive cases, up 90 from Friday (536).

According to the state department of health, recoveries increased by 12, for a total of 189. There are 4 new hospitalizations reported in the state. 267 new negative tests have been preformed, bringing the total negative tests to 7,378.

86 of the 90 new cases in the state are reported to be Minnehaha County residents. There are now 438 total COVID-19 cases reported in Minnehaha.

238 of the 438 are people who work at Smithfield Foods, so there are 48 new cases linked to the meatpacking plant.

The South Dakota Department of Health says it is important to note that Minnehaha County is currently experiencing substantial community spread of COVID-19.