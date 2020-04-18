Saturday COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota: 119 of 131 new cases in Minnehaha County

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 case numbers in South Dakota are in for Saturday.

The latest COVID-19 test result numbers as of 11:30 a.m. Saturday show the state with 1,542 total positive cases, up 131 from Friday (1,411).

According to the state department of health, recoveries increased by 95, for a total of 552. There are 5 new hospitalizations reported in the state, for a total of 68. 467 new negative tests have been preformed, bringing the total negative tests to 10,118.

South Dakota has started publicly releasing more county-level data on COVID-19, including negative test results Friday.

This is a developing story.