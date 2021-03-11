Sanford reaches vaccine milestone

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Health is marking a big COVID-19 vaccine milestone.

Sanford Imagenetics in Sioux Falls just administered its 50,000 dose of the vaccine.

KELOLAND News caught up with the recipient of the monumental dose.

“Very happy to have the opportunity to get it. It’s a huge step toward, you know, getting something back to normal,” vaccine recipient Jeremy Kuiper said.

Sanford Health says so far, it’s administered about 80-thousand doses at Sanford facilities across the region in South Dakota.