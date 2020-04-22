Sanford International volunteers in full swing making face masks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Sanford International has thousands of volunteers working to keep things in shape out on the green. Now, a handful of them are taking a swing at making face masks for medical staff working on the front lines of COVID-19.

Volunteers at the Sanford International have a lot of drive and while that season can come to an end, the need to help out doesn’t.

“My mom and I just went out to Hobby Lobby and bought a sewing machine and bulks of fabric,” Volunteer Phillip Petrasko

Petrasko is a regular volunteer at the Fall tournament, but he’s already in full swing making face masks with his family.

“We’ve made somewhere around 50 masks by now,” Petrasko said.

Petrasko siblings working away.

He’s one of 45 volunteers working from home to make these for medical staff who are fighting off the coronavirus.

“We were brain storming on what we could do during this time because that’s what our event is all about: It’s coming to put a world-class event on for the community and also be a steward of the community,” Assistant Tournament Director Davis Trosin said.

Originally, they planned to use leftover polo’s, but after finding out the material wasn’t suitable, they shifted their focus. They’re now making cotton masks, and are seeking donations of fabric. So far, they’ve received 50 yards of it.

“So, we’re about 120 yards short. Our total goal is about two-thousand, two thousand masks total,” Trosin said.

“In the end, they, sort of, look like a regular surgical mask. They’ve got these pleats in them and then these… bias tapes that we’ve sewn together,” Petrasko said.

Petrasko says it’s a service that affects him on a personal level.

“My father is a physician at Sanford, so seeing him and other medical professionals really putting themselves on the frontlines during this epidemic it’s… definitely seeing their contribution… is a little bit greater,” Petrasko said.

The Petrasko Family

“Nobody has ever experienced anything like this. I think companies and organizations are going to be remembered for how they helped out, how they reached out to other people during this time,” Trosin said.

“It does feels really great that even us just as simple people staying home during this quarantine are able to give back and help the community,” Petrasko said.

In addition to the masks, they’ve also donated 280 outerwear pieces to the Sanford Hospital.

If you’d like to make a donation, or offer any kind of help, you can reach them at maskproject.sanfordint@gmail.com