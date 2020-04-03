Sanford Health using rapid COVID-19 tests in Sioux Falls, Fargo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A COVID-19 test that gives results in 90 minutes is now being used by Sanford Health in both Sioux Falls and Fargo, North Dakota, the health care system announced on Friday.

The rapid tests are being used for the highest priority patients, which includes people who are hospitalized, health care workers and people living in long term facilities. The addition of rapid tests increased Sanford’s testing capabilities to 1,500 tests per week, according to a news release.

Sanford did not announce exactly how many rapid tests it had.

Depending on supplies, the rapid tests could also be available in Bismarck, North Dakota and Bemidji, Minnesota next week.

Patients who are experiencing symptoms, including fever, cough and shortness of breath or trouble breathing, should call their provider instead of going directly to a clinic.

Sanford is also offering e-visits for COVID-19 care in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.