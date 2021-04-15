Sanford Health to offer regularly scheduled walk-in hours for COVID-19 vaccine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another big step in the vaccine rollout — starting tomorrow Sanford Health will be offering regularly scheduled walk-in hours for the public to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at Sanford Imagenetics.

It’s part of the effort to get people vaccinated as quickly as possible, because according to health professionals, thanks to the vaccine, this summer is going to look a lot different.

Rita Aning is making a quick stop at Lewis Drug. Not to get her COVID-19 vaccine though, she already got her two shots last month.

“I’m a firm believer in the vaccination because it’s the only way we’re going to stop it from evolving into other mutations,” Aning said.

The South Dakota Department of Health has seen an increase in variants of the covid virus, but Dr. Mike Wilde with Sanford Health says they’re not alarming.

“We are seeing more of a bump than a surge, we are seeing more cases, but we’re not seeing a surge like we did this fall, and I think that has a lot to do with the mitigation measures that people are doing a great job of and I think a lot of it has to do with the vaccine,” Dr. Wilde said.

Dr. Wilde says as more people get vaccinated we might be able to start backing off some of those measures.

“I’m excited about that, can we start, you know hearing things that we didn’t get to last year, that’s pool openings, kids sports, school gatherings in the summer, practice, band, all that stuff that’s exciting and we missed out on a summer of that and I’m excited to progress toward some of that over the summer,” Dr. Wilde said.

For Aning, she says she’s already feeling a sense of freedom.

“I walk into a restaurant without my mask on now and I was pretty much isolating, Don: you’re feeling a little more free? Definitely we are getting out and enjoying life again,” Aning said.

The regularly scheduled walk-in hours for the COVID vaccine at Sanford Imagenetics are:

• Tuesday through Thursday: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Friday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (including Friday, April 15)

• Saturday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (including Saturday, April 16)

Sanford Imagenetics is located at 1321 W 22nd St., in Sioux Falls.