Sanford Health to bring antibody testing to Upper Midwest patients

Two additional COVID-19 deaths; More recoveries than new cases in S.D.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Health announced plans to bring antibody testing to patients throughout the Upper Midwest.

The health giant says it’s finalizing trials before rolling out antibody testing in the coming weeks. According to a news release, when the tests become available the Sioux Falls lab can complete up to 1,200 tests each day.

“We are committed to staying on the leading edge of patient care, technology and information during this COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Allison Suttle, chief medical officer for Sanford Health, said in the release. “Antibody testing is another way for us to learn about this new virus, share information with our colleagues and better understand what this means for individuals and communities.”

Sanford says antibody testing is one way to determine who has previously been infected with a disease. Sanford says it’s helpful to determine who has been infected even if they never developed symptoms. Antibody testing can also lead to knowledge on whether people can be infected multiple times with COVID-19.

KELOLAND News will continue to bring you updates on the testing as they become available.

