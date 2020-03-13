Sanford Health restricting visitors starting Friday

Starting Friday morning, Sanford Health will be restricting visitors and entry points at all of its hospitals and clinics around the region.

“We want to limit visitors to one immediate family member and we want to screen you when you come to our facility to make sure that you are healthy and make sure you don’t have a fever and don’t have a cough,” Allison Suttle, Chief Medical Officer at Sanford Health said.

If someone shows any of those upper respiratory symptoms, they will not be allowed in as a visitor.

“We still don’t want you in the facility because we don’t know for sure,” Suttle said.

If you’re trying to be seen by a doctor for those symptoms, call the office first– if COVID-19 isn’t suspected, you will be scheduled for a clinic appointment.

“When you come in put on a mask in our facility right away, if we think its the virus once you’re here, we can take you to a safe area for testing,” Suttle said.

Sanford is also making sure its 10,000 staff members in the Sioux Falls area are healthy before they come into work to care for the region’s continued medical needs.

“Yes people will continue to have babies, we’ll continue to have healthy staff there to take care of them,” Suttle said.

“These are pretty monumental moments in life that set you on a new adventure and its really important for me to be able to document these moments for families,” Suttle said.

It’s a game changer for birth photographer Kaley Dykstra who knows she will no longer be allowed to come into the hospital with families.

“I think any birth photographer just wants the mom to be safe. Moms should just understand that things might be a little different in the coming season, health is pretty important,” Dykstra said.

“We’d like to think there’s always exceptions and everyone what can we do, its hard to say, well this will be an exception, certainly, if there’s a loved one who is dying, there’s those urgent emergent situations, we’re going to want to do what we can, but beyond that, even though it’s a hard pill to swallow, we need to think, we’re doing this so we can keep other people safe,” Suttle said.