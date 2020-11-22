Sanford Health preparing for coronavirus vaccines

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As people around the world await the release of a coronavirus vaccine, Sanford Health is preparing to store and distribute doses of the vaccine.

Sanford purchased six freezers in late August, and will store the Pfizer vaccine at -80, while Moderna is stored at -20. Pfizer has a five-day window for use once it’s removed from the freezer, while Moderna is good for 30 days.

“There are also requirements around the temperature monitoring and tracking, so we have to make sure we’re storing and can prove that we stored the vaccines at appropriate temperatures. We have to log the temperature of the vaccine as we transport and distribute that to the locations in coolers, and that would then be at refrigerator temperature that we have to maintain in that process,” Sanford Health Pharmacy Senior Executive Director Jesse Breidenbach said.

Breidenbach hopes for widespread availability early next year.

