Sanford Health performs 50,000 COVID-19 PCR tests

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Health has reached a milestone in COVID-19 testing, performing 50,000 tests.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sanford Health Laboratories have been hard at work.

And Dan Ingemansen says it’s not slowing down.

“You look over the past three weeks… we’re seeing 1200 tests to 1500 tests. And when we came into the laboratory on Monday, we had 1800 orders,” Ingemansen said.

Sanford Health launched their first COVID-19 PCR test on March 22nd, and since then has performed 50,000 tests– a major milestone for the organization.

“Considering three months ago we were basically sending out to national laboratories and our turnaround times were five to 12 days,” Ingemansen said.

The turnaround time has improved to just 36 hours on a daily basis, with patients being able to access their results online through My Sanford Chart.

“We’ve made great progress here at Sanford health over the last three months, but we’re not done yet. We’re not going to be done until we’re at a point where we can provide COVID-19 tests at all our facilities, just like a flu test,” Ingemansen said.

As many in KELOLAND enjoy the summer heat along with relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, the team at Sanford Health laboratories is focusing on a colder season– preparing for what the fall could bring.

“We know that we’re going to continue to have more and more outbreaks. And we are continuing to scale up our central reference laboratory here in Sioux falls to double our capacity. And we’ll double our capacity here in the next step, 30 days,” Ingemansen said.

Strides that he says area all thanks to immense teamwork not just in the labs, but throughout the entire Sanford organization.

“It’s a great milestone to achieve, but we know we’re not done yet and we’re not done until we eradicate this pandemic and, and also have great access at every one of our locations,” Ingemansen said.

If you’re interested in signing up for My Sanford Chart, click here.