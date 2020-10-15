Sanford Health not scheduling additional elective surgeries with overnight stay for next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With record cases of COVID-19 and increasing hospitalizations in South Dakota, health care systems are making changes.

At Sanford Health, Dr. Mike Wilde says no additional elective surgeries that require an overnight stay will be added to the schedule between October 19 – 23. He says procedures already scheduled will proceed.

The decision comes after working with Sanford Health surgical leaders.

Another health care system announced changes to how it is handling surgeries on Thursday as well.

These moves come days after the South Dakota Department of Health started releasing more specific data regarding hospital capacity as part of the COVID-19 pandemic response.

