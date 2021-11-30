Sanford Health currently taking care of 227 COVID-19 patients, 204 are unvaccinated

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sanford Health is taking care of more than 225 COVID-19 patients. 

As of Tuesday (Nov. 30), Sanford Health announced there’s 227 total patients with COVID-19 at Sanford hospitals. Of the 227 patients, 204 are unvaccinated and 23 are vaccinated. 

In Sanford ICU beds, there’s 67 COVID-19 patients with 64 unvaccinated and three vaccinated. In the ICU, 53 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators with 51 unvaccinated and two vaccinated. 

In South Dakota, there’s currently 243 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Health says the Sanford USD Medical Center has 62 COVID-19 patients, 16 in the ICU and seven on ventilators. 

Sanford is also taking care of South Dakota COVID-19 patients in Aberdeen and has hospitals in Fargo, North Dakota and Bismarck, North Dakota. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 