Sanford Health currently taking care of 227 COVID-19 patients, 204 are unvaccinated

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sanford Health is taking care of more than 225 COVID-19 patients.
As of Tuesday (Nov. 30), Sanford Health announced there’s 227 total patients with COVID-19 at Sanford hospitals. Of the 227 patients, 204 are unvaccinated and 23 are vaccinated.
In Sanford ICU beds, there’s 67 COVID-19 patients with 64 unvaccinated and three vaccinated. In the ICU, 53 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators with 51 unvaccinated and two vaccinated.
In South Dakota, there’s currently 243 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Health says the Sanford USD Medical Center has 62 COVID-19 patients, 16 in the ICU and seven on ventilators.
Sanford is also taking care of South Dakota COVID-19 patients in Aberdeen and has hospitals in Fargo, North Dakota and Bismarck, North Dakota.