Sanford Health closes mass vaccination location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sanford is closing its mass vaccination clinic today after five and a half months of giving COVID-19 shots.

Sanford Health opened this COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the Sanford Imaginetics building on December 15th, 2020.

“And five and a half months later we’ve seen over 102 thousand patients at this location alone,” Terri Carlson, executive director at Sanford Health said.

On the mass vaccination clinic’s final day, 14-year-old Rayna Goehring got her first dose.

“It feels good, hopefully it’ll stop me from getting COVID too,” Goehring said. “It shocked me how old they will allow people to get vaccinated.”

She’s looking forward to when things are back to normal, especially at school.

“It was around February, or March, where we got called off and we had to isolate for the rest of the year,” Goehring said. “And finally it’s kind of starting to get back to normal, but it’s the new normal people will say.”

With the mass vaccination clinic no longer running, patients can get their shots by just talking to their doctors.

“We’re very excited that every single one of the Sanford primary care offices in the greater Sioux Falls area, we are offering our vaccine,” Carlson said. “And that would be any family medicine, pediatric, OBGYN clinic and also our acute care clinics.”

Carlson says getting to this day is surreal.

“It’s emotional when I think about it,” Carlson said. “What we’ve been able to accomplish is very humbling and it’s very rewarding to be able to see people being able to start living their lives again and seeing hugs again and families together and hearing all those good stories. So, it’s just really been a blessing to get the vaccine in arms and make people’s lives good again.”