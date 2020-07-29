Sanford Health announces COVID-19 antibody testing across Upper Midwest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 antibody testing is now available at several Sanford Health locations in South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota.

The antibody test is available for $65 and does not require approval from a doctor. If the test finds COVID-19 antibodies, that means you either had it or been exposed to the virus. Antibodies are an immune system response formed to attack a virus.

Test results are delivered in the “My Sanford Chart” within 3-4 days. The department says patients who do not have a “My Sanford Chart” account will receive results in the mail.

“This is the next frontier in this ongoing battle against COVID-19,” Dr. Allison Suttle, chief medical officer for Sanford Health said in a press release. “Sanford Laboratories will be able to process more than 1,000 of these antibody tests each day. The information gained will be helpful to individuals, and also the health care community as we continue to learn more about this new virus.”

Sanford Health reminds everyone this test will not determine if you currently have the virus.