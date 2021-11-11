Sanford Health: 2,000+ kids ages 5-11 receive first COVID-19 vaccine dose, 5,000 more signed up for next 5 days

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the first week, there’s been a steady demand for the COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11.

Sanford Health started giving shots of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11 one week ago. In the seven days since, Sanford officials say more than 2,000 kids have been vaccinated through the health system.

“The response has been simply outstanding,” Sanford Health Chief Physician Dr. Jeremy Cauwels said.

Cauwels said Sanford Health shipped some of its youth vaccine supply to western South Dakota because there was a higher demand.

“They needed more than they originally ordered, and we happened to have more than enough on hand,” Cauwels said.

Cauwels added Sanford has more than 5,000 kids signed up to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose in the next five business days.

Cauwels said it’s important to know kids can transmit COVID-19. He also said anyone who is fully vaccinated is less likely to catch and transmit COVID-19. He stressed those two facts are important for families to consider when gathering for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

“If your kids are vaccinated, they’re much less likely to transmit a virus between each other and much less likely to transmit a virus to grandpa or grandma or grandpa or anyone else if they’re vaccinated,” Cauwels said. “For us, it’s the best chance we have to fully recommend a safe holiday season by making sure that the whole family is vaccinated when they are able.”

South Dakota’s Department of Health said the state received 30,000 initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5-11. Parents are encouraged to reach out to health care providers about getting the vaccine for kids.

KELOLAND News also reached out to Avera Health and Monument Health about the number of kids aged 5-11 who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. This story will be updated with any responses.