Sanford creates plan to help its employees during COVID-19 crisis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- This season of quarantine has been incredibly busy for grocery stores and major retailers who stock essential household goods. Its also been a very busy two weeks for a much more specialized retailer across the country.

"A new gym shuts down everyday it seems like," Push Pedal Pull Fitness and Exercise Equipment manager Mike Boetel said.

With thousands of people missing their daily workout at the gym, its creating some big business for in-home fitness equipment retailers.

"We've been in business since 1985 and probably the last 10 days have possibly been our most busy times here at the store," Boetel said.

"The numbers are off the charts," Johnson Fitness and Wellness Store Manager Kale Connealy said. "We've seen a 200% increase since last March, all due to this virus, so its pretty crazy right now."