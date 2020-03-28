Sanford creates plan to help its employees during COVID-19 crisis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In addition to helping patients, Sanford Health is helping employees during the pandemic. On Friday, employees found out about the Sanford Family Stability Plan.

According to a press release, hourly, non-exempt employees will get a one-time stability payment in April, ranging from 50 to 300 dollars. Employees with health insurance through Sanford won’t need to pay premiums for three months.   

All employees will be able to request assistance from the Employee Crisis Fund if suffering a financial strain due to COVID-19. 

