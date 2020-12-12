Sanford, Avera Health say COVID-19 vaccine to be administered ‘next week’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The FDA has approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. For both Sanford Health and Avera Health, select people will be able to get a vaccine from each health care provider next week.

“It looks like our staff will potentially start receiving it as early as early-to-mid next week, depending on the location and the approvals all following through as we expect them to do,” said Jesse Breidenbach, senior executive director of pharmacy with Sanford Health.

“Unless we hit a snag, based off of the time schedule that all indications seem to be a go, we’re expecting middle of next week the first doses should start being shots in arms,” said Dr. David Basel with Avera Health.

Jill Franken, public health director for the City of Sioux Falls, shares the same timeline for the city.

“Well, I want to say that’ll be early next week, that’s something that I would imagine that we’re going to be seeing people getting vaccinated early next week,” Franken said.

Dr. Basel says the vaccine won’t be painless, but it’s something you should expect.

“You are going to get a certain amount of soreness at the injection site, some certain amount of fatigue, some people will get headaches, some muscle aches that are going to go with that, as kind of expected symptoms with that vaccine,” Dr. Basel said.

He says a vaccine is how we can return to what we once enjoyed without a second thought.

“It’s really the only path forward,” Dr. Basel said. “If you want to be able to go back to seeing grandma, if you want to go back to being able to eat out with your friends and not have to wear the darn mask all the time, then the vaccine is our only path to that. We’ve got to get 70, 80% plus of the population to get the vaccine to get there.”

The South Dakota Department of Health has a document on its website dedicated to common questions about a vaccine; you can find that here.