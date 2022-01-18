Sanford adds ‘boosted’ category to weekly hospitalizations update

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Health will now report the number of patients who have received a COVID-19 booster shot to their weekly update on COVID-19 hospitalizations. The decision to add the “boosted” category comes after members of the community asked the health system to add that data to its weekly reports.

Tuesday, Sanford tweeted this chart that shows there are 231 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Among the 231, 70 patients are vaccinated against COVID-19 with 24 having received their booster shot. There are 52 people in the Sanford intensive care unit (ICU) with the virus as of Tuesday.

Nine of the people in the ICU have been vaccinated but there are no individuals who have received the booster. There are currently 38 people on ventilators with all but four patients unvaccinated. No “boosted” individuals are on a ventilator.

In a Facebook live on Tuesday, Sanford Health’s Chief Physician Dr. Jeremy Cauwels said the booster, and initial vaccination, is not to keep people from getting sick, but rather to keep from becoming severely ill with COVID-19.

“The booster is doing that job very nicely, both nationwide and locally,” Dr. Cauwels said, pointing out that no individuals that have received the booster shot are in the ICU or are on ventilators in the health system.