Salvation Army serves lunches to Avera’s hidden heroes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Salvation Army asked its local corps to reach out to the nearest hospital, and help anyway they can. The Sioux Falls chapter answered that call today.

The Salvation Army provided lunches to Avera Health employees today. The employees receiving those lunches are often the heroes behind the scenes.

“We wanted to take this opportunity and look at, maybe some of the departments that don’t get recognized as often as maybe they should. Everybody deserves the recognition. So we decided to reach out to some of those departments like food service, housekeeping, facility services, supply, sterilization,” Avera Director of Volunteer/Retail Services Tricia Lohr said.

As employees passed through the lunch line, the smiles were noticeable.

“Well it’s always fun to see people’s faces, then the smile. Things are a little different now, but you can see the smile in their eyes. They appreciate what we’re getting them,” Salvation Army Advisory Board Chairman Steve Cook said.

Serving lunch was a small token of appreciation.

“So grateful for what they do here, and all that they’ve had to endure the last month and a half. I’m hoping they know that the Salvation Army and other people do care for what they’re doing,” Salvation Army Major Marlys Anderson said.

The Salvation Army hopes the employees walk away today with a simple message.

“We just want them to know that we love them, Jesus loves them, and we’re here to serve,” Cook said.

The Salvation Army purchased the lunches from Mr. Goodcents. They estimated they served 150 lunches today, and the remaining food will be given out to those working the night shift.