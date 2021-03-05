‘Salute 2 Frontline Workers’: An upcoming concert with a specific guest list

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Live music is returning to Sioux Falls in April. Concerts have been on hold for the past year because of the pandemic, but today Pepper Entertainment announced an upcoming show with a specific guest list.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, frontline workers have been working hard to keep us all safe. That’s why Pepper Entertainment wants to thank them.

“We thought, what a better way to, you know, salute the frontline workers than have a free event and try to get as many as those folks into the show as we can get,” Jered Johnson, CEO of Pepper Entertainment said.

The ‘Salute 2 Frontline Workers’ will be on April 10th. It will feature country artists Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence with special guest Lainey Wilson. The event is a partnership between Pepper Entertainment and Big Country 92.5 (KTWB).

“We wanted to do some community involvement work and the artists obviously haven’t toured for over a year, they want to get out and play. We thought, hey, it’s our hometown, one of our first shows back in over a year and what a better way to do it than throw a community party for health care workers, frontline workers, and have them be able to go out and enjoy it safely and not have to pay to go,” Johnson said.

The concert will be held here at the Sioux Falls Arena. Johnson says health care workers, law enforcement and frontline workers will receive emails from their employers with a special passcode to get their tickets. Those tickets will be available starting March 12th.

“We’re also going to do an open download as well sometime later in March for folks that didn’t get the link or we just simply couldn’t get to everyone,” Johnson said.

He says their main target is frontline workers in South Dakota, but they’ll consider out-of-state organizations on a case by case basis.

“You know, hopefully we can get to as many people as possible and we’re going to try to do as much capacity as we can, safely, to maximize that and, unfortunately, once they’re gone, they’re gone, but it will be a cool thing for everyone,” Johnson said.

Open download for the tickets begins March 19th. Johnson says the COVID-19 guidelines of the Denny Sanford Premier Center will be followed for the event.