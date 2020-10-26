S.D. organizations in support of masking to hold Tuesday news conference

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Masking during the COVID-19 pandemic will be the topic of discussion during a planned news conference on Tuesday.

This statewide event is being held by organizations in South Dakota.

KELOLAND News will livestream the news conference at 12:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday. Watch for that live on KELOLAND.com.

Keep reading

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests