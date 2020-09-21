S.D. lawmakers to discuss coronavirus relief funds during special session

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota legislators will meet in October to consider how to allocate federal stimulus relief funds given to the state in Coronavirus Relief Funds.

Governor Kristi Noem announced she will call a special session of the state legislature on Monday, October 5.

South Dakota received $1.25 billion in CRF funds.

Barring an extension, South Dakota has until December 30, 2020, to spend all CRF dollars.

Some of the funds have already been allocated including $200 million for city and county government operations, more than $100 million for the Re-employment Insurance Fund, nearly $100 million for state public safety and public health officials, $75 million for K-12 schools, and more than $20 million for universities and technical colleges.

Governor Noem also has proposed up to $400 million in small business grants and up to $100 million in grants to community-based health care providers.