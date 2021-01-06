S.D. health officials watching for other COVID-19 strains

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new, more contagious strain of COVID-19 has now been identified in five states.

But local health officials say the UK strain has not been detected in South Dakota.

Health officials are also monitoring for influenza. So far, there have been just over a dozen cases in the state.

State epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton says it typically peaks in February, so it’s not too late to get the flu vaccine.