S.D. health officials offer COVID-19 update

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — According to the South Dakota Department of Health, the number of positive cases in the state has risen to 101.

The number of negative tests has climbed to nearly 3,500 and according to the DOH website, there are no cases pending in the state labs.

Most of the reported cases are in Minnehaha County, which now has 28 positive cases. Beadle County has the second highest number of positive cases at 20.

State health officials say 34 people have recovered from the virus. That means they haven’t had a fever for more than 72 hours.

During a briefing on Monday, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said there remains just one inmate at the South Dakota Women’s Prison who has tested positive.

She says at this point, it looks like cases will peak in South Dakota at the end of May or early June.

State Epidemiologist Josh Clayton says all of the new patients are isolated at home.

When asked specifically about a new case in Pennington County, state officials said it doesn’t appear to be connected to a previous case. As for the ongoing investigation into a case tied at Monument Health in Rapid City, Clayton said it is recommended that people who had contact with the postive case quarantine themselves at home. If they have symptoms, they will be tested for COVID-19.

Keep reading