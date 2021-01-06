S.D. Department of Health offers at-home COVID-19 tests

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even with vaccinations underway, South Dakota health officials say COVID-19 testing is still important.
Even if your insurance won’t cover a test because you don’t have symptoms, the state is offering them for free.
All you need to do is go online to register for a saliva test and it will be sent to your home.
