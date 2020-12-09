S.D. Department of Health makes plans for expected 22,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The wait is almost over for those at highest risk of getting COVID-19.
On Thursday, the FDA will meet to decide whether to approve Pfizer’s vaccine for emergency use.
If Pfizer gets the green light, South Dakota health officials are expecting to receive enough vaccine for 7,800 people. The state was originally expecting 24,000 doses in that initial shipment. The number was reduced to 15,000 by Nov. 29, Department of Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.
One week from Thursday, the FDA will meet to decide whether to approve the Moderna vaccine for emergency use. If it’s approved, the state is expecting 14,600 doses.
Hospital workers who care for COVID-19 patients and long-term care employees will be the first to receive the vaccine. The state says that group includes about 19,000 people.
Once they are vaccinated, the state will focus on 11,000 long-term care residents. That will be followed by critical infrastructure workers, including teachers and firefighters.
If you don’t fall into one of those groups, state health officials say you may need to wait until April for the vaccine.
Malsam-Rysdon said the federal distribution of the number of vaccines is based on state population.
Pfizer requires extremely cold temperatures so the key is to ship it out as soon as possible, Malsam-Rysdon said.
A mix of cold-storage facilities and dry ice when cold storage is not available will be used for distribution, she said.
Moderna does not require similar extreme cold, she said.
Distribution of both vaccines will take a well coordinated effort that includes likely involving the state’s Civil Air Patrol, Malsam-Rysdon said.
