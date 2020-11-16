S.D. Department of Corrections reports death of inmate with COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A second inmate from Mike Durfee State Prison has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Hundreds of inmates at the Springfield prison tested positive for the virus last month. Almost all of them have recovered.

The latest outbreak is at the Rapid City Community Work Center, where more than 200 inmates have active cases, along with six staff members.

Information from the South Dakota Department of Corrections

