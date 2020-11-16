S.D. Department of Corrections reports death of inmate with COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A second inmate from Mike Durfee State Prison has died after testing positive for COVID-19.
Hundreds of inmates at the Springfield prison tested positive for the virus last month. Almost all of them have recovered.
The latest outbreak is at the Rapid City Community Work Center, where more than 200 inmates have active cases, along with six staff members.
Keep reading
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.
LATEST STORIES
- PREVIEW: What’s next for legal marijuanaSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters made a lot of decisions on Election Day, including to legalize marijuana. It has us asking about what’s next, and this is the focus of Monday’s Eye on KELOLAND. […]
- Monday ag markets, November 16SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Review the ag market numbers as of noon on Monday.
- Zoom extending meeting time limit on Thanksgiving to avoid cutting off your family’s callThe announcement comes at a time when scientists are recommending that families either drastically limit the number of people gathered together to celebrate the holiday or to scrap plans altogether for in-person gatherings.