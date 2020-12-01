S.D. Department of Corrections COVID-19 update: Four inmate deaths tied to virus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A fourth South Dakota inmate death has been linked to the coronavirus.

That’s according to the latest COVID-19 report from the South Dakota Department of Corrections.

It shows three inmates at Mike Durfee State Prison have died from the virus. One death is reported at the Jameson Annex in Sioux Falls.

The Yankton Community Work Center has 61 active positive cases among inmates as of Tuesday.

Throughout the DOC system, there are 76 active cases in inmates. Nine staff members are currently positive.