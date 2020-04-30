S.D. COVID-19 update: Death toll increases to 17 as active cases continue decline

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from COVID-19 increased again in South Dakota Thursday, according to the latest update from the state department of health.

Total deaths are now at 17. There was two male deaths and two female deaths reported. One death was a woman age 40-49, one man 70-79 and one man and one woman older than age 80. All the deaths are reported in Minnehaha County.

Active COVID-19 cases dropped for the fourth-straight day, down nine more from Wednesday (868).

There were 76 new positive cases announced Thursday for a statewide total of 2,449, up from Wednesday (2,373). Recoveries also increased to 1,573, 81 more than Wednesday (1,492).

Current hospitalizations are at 76, up seven from Wednesday (69). Total hospitalizations are at 173, up from Wednesday (165).

There have been 14,579 negative cases, up from Wednesday (14,460).

Stay with KELOLAND News for more coverage on-air and online.