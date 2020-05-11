S.D. COVID-19 update: 57 new active cases, 40 recoveries and 684 tests

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The latest update on COVID-19 cases in South Dakota showed an increase in active cases in the state.

Active cases are now at 1,393, up from Sunday (1,336). Active cases increased by 57 on Monday, the fifth day in a row of an increase.

Total positive cases in South Dakota are at 3,614, up 97 from Sunday (3,517). Recoveries increased by 40 to a total of 2,187, up from Sunday (2,147).

Current hospitalizations are at 78, up from Sunday (77). Total hospitalizations are at 263, up from Sunday (261).

Deaths remained at 34.

Negative tests are 20,964, up from Sunday (20,377). There were a total of 684 new tests reported Monday.

Total cases in Minnehaha County are at 2,952, up 75 from Sunday (2,867), Lincoln County is at 191, up three from Sunday, and Brown County is at 127, up from Sunday (120).

