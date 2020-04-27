S.D. COVID-19 update: 33 new cases, 59 new recoveries announced

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The number of new recoveries was greater than the number of new coronavirus cases, according to the latest numbers reported by the South Dakota Department of Health.

On Monday, South Dakota reported 33 new cases for a total of 2,245, up from Sunday (2,212). There have been 1,316 recoveries, up 59 from Sunday (1,257).

Current hospitalizations are at 61, down from Sunday (64). Total hospitalizations are at 150, up from Sunday (135).

Deaths are at 11. Negative tests are now at 14,130, up from Sunday (14,062).

Active cases are at 918, down from Sunday (944).

Cases in Minnehaha County are at 1,880, up from Sunday (1,854). Recoveries in South Dakota’s most-populated county are at 1,065, up from Sunday (1,013).

As for cases connected to one of the country’s top hotspots, there are now 850 COVID-19 cases among Smithfield Foods employees; 245 cases are contacts of Smithfield employees.

On Monday, the DOH debuted date by demographics, which showed 31% of cases are considered white, non-hispanics, while 20% of cases are black, non-hispanic, 19% are hispanic, 14% are listed as other, 12% are listed as Asian and 4% are listed as Native American.

