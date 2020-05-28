Royal River Casino & Hotel to reopen to the public on Friday

FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO) — A KELOLAND entertainment destination will reopen to the public soon.

Royal River Casino and Hotel started allowing invited guests to its facility late last week for its soft reopening, but by Friday, May 29th, the general public can return.

Step out on to the casino floor and some changes will catch your eye right away, including plexiglass dividers set up between each slot machine.

You’ll also find them at the table games.

It’s one of the many ways casino management and the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic as they welcome back guests.

“Our team is ecstatic to be back to work. Our management team has been spending a lot of time making sure we’ve got those protocols in place,” Royal River Casino & Hotel Senior Director of Operations Tim Morrissey said.

Gloves and masks will be available for visitors, but they won’t be required to wear them.

However, it will be mandatory for staff to wear personal protective equipment, including face shields and masks.

All staff will also undergo COVID-19 antibody testing Thursday ahead of the opening on Friday at 8 a.m.

The property closed back on April 1st.

“You know I’ve kind of half jokingly said to the team members that have been here throughout the closure that I never imagined that being closed would be so difficult. And it it has been, so I’m very excited to get back open again and welcome guests and have our team members come back to work,” Royal River Casino & Hotel General Manager James McDermott said.

“It’s a scary time for everybody and we in the hospitality industry have to make sure that we can provide a healthy and safe environment for our guests,” Morrissey said.

The casino has also increased cleaning for commonly touched surfaces like slot machines and arm rests.

For the full plan, click here.