Rosa Parks staff deliver lunch to students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — At Rosa Parks Elementary, staff are taking it one step further, by bringing the food to students.

Despite no school, the people who work at Rosa Parks Elementary are still impacting the lives of their students.

“Just noticed that it was a distance for the families in the Falls Terrace or Majestic View area to walk. So just asked if we could come down here to serve the lunches,” Rosa Parks Principal Kiersta Machacek said.

Since Monday, students living nearby could pick up one lunch for the day, and one breakfast kit for the next morning.

“We feel helpless, and this is one way we can give back to our families,” Machacek said.

Today is a little different though. Each student is getting two lunches, and an added bonus from their librarian.

“We just recently had a book exchange at school through Dr. Seuss week, and so she had all these books left over. So she was going to ask me what should we do with them, and her great brain said, let’s take them to this place and hand them out to our kids,” Machacek said.

A delivery service that is making this community feel more like a family.

“Just knowing that we’re all together, and that no matter what happens, since we moved to Sioux Falls last year, it’s more of a community, and everybody is in it together,” Falls Terrace resident Laurie Taylor said.

“First day we showed up, they greeted me in the parking lot. You know, fist bump, high five, Ms. Machacek, we get shouts from the window. They’re just excited to see people they know, family, and people they’re familiar with also,” Machacek said

Staff say they finally hit their goal today to serve 100 kids in just one day.