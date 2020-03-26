Rep. Dusty Johnson comments on stimulus package

President Trump is ready to sign a nearly $2 trillion stimulus package to help the country’s economy through the coronavirus pandemic.



For most Americans, this means a payment of up to $1,200 and $500 children, that will not be taxed. It also expands unemployment insurance for an additional 13 weeks and boosts the benefits by $600 for up to four months.

“$1,200 per adult, $500 per kid. that is going to make a big difference for people who are struggling to pay their rent. Secondly, we’re talking loans to small businesses that will be forgivable when they use that money to pay for their payroll to keep people on the job,” Rep. Dusty Johnson said.

The plan contains nearly $400 billion in loans and grants to small businesses to keep workers on the payroll. Plus another $500 billion in loans for major industries like the airlines. It also provides more than $130 billion for the nation’s health care providers.