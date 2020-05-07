Reopening plans for two Sioux Falls tattoo shops

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As the City of Sioux Falls moves forward with the reopening of certain businesses, tattoo and piercing shops are still weighing their options.

Vishnu Bunny Tattoo and Piercing has been closed for seven weeks now, and while they have used that time to do some remodeling, they are looking forward to welcoming their clients back.

“I miss being here. I miss my friends, I miss people that we saw every single day, the people that we met every single day,” Brian Gochal, the general manager of Vishnu Bunny Tattoo & Piercing said.

However, they don’t plan on opening their doors again until June 1st, and once that date rolls around, there will be some new guidelines to get a piercing or tattoo there.

“One of the biggest changes for Vishnu Bunny is going to be no friends. It will be you and the piercer, probably by appointment only. The tattooing will only be by appointment only, but there won’t be someone here to hold your hand,” Gochal said.

Nathan Leib, a tattoo artist at Ink and Iron Tattoos, says they have been closed for three weeks now and plan to reopen on May 22nd, but also with some extra precautions.

“We’re going to be adding an extended hour in between tattoos and everything just to make sure everything does get sterilized and proper time for cleaning in between there. And then we are not going to be allowing walk-ins at all,” Nathan Leib, a tattoo artist at Ink and Iron Tattoos said.

Leib says they are also asking clients to wear masks when they come in.

“Just because we are within that six feet of distance,” Leib said

Gochal says that six feet apart guideline was a big factor in their decision to close.

“Can you answer the question, ‘I can tattoo or pierce and be outside of six feet?’ And you can’t. That kind of made what we had to do a reality. Now, as we open up on the other side of this part, that question is still, no we can’t. So, we want to take every precaution we can to make sure that either we don’t get sick, we don’t spread it to somebody else,” Gochal said.