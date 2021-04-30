Remembering Week Day: Family of Minnesota child who died of COVID-19 complications share story

MARSHALL, Minn. (KELO) – She was a lively little girl who brought joy to everyone around her. That’s how people are remembering 6-year-old Week Day. The southwest Minnesota first grader died of COVID-19 complications on Sunday.

The family emigrated from a refugee camp in Thailand to Marshall in December 2015 when Week was just a year old.

Now for this mother and father and little brother, the reality that their daughter and big sister is gone, is something they are struggling to put into words.

“I don’t have much to say, right now I am in pain because we love our children,” Week’s dad, He Lars, said.

Week Day was a first grader at Park Side Elementary in Marshall. People who knew her say she was always happy and loved the color pink.

“She likes music, she liked drawing and painting, and also to do the schoolwork, and also dancing, she also told me she liked those things,” mom, Mu Mu said.

When Week Day’s mom noticed symptoms, she took her to the doctor.

“She was not feeling well for a few days, and I try to wipe her with a cloth, small towel, she also has a high temperature,” Mu Mu said. “Friday evening she start having difficulty breathing, that’s when I called the ambulance to come pick her up so we can take her to the hospital, at that time, she had difficulty breathing.”

Eventually Week Day was taken to Avera McKennan in Sioux Falls, where she died Sunday.

“They called me back, said we are not able to save your daughter’s life, she has passed away,” Mu Mu said.

Now the family will hold the pictures and memories of their daughter close.

“It’s really disappointing losing her, really sad, even though she is not around, every time you look around, you see her,” Mu Mu said.

Week Day’s parents say the situation was even more difficult because of language barriers. They say sometimes it was a struggle to find interpreters to help them communicate with the hospital.

The funeral is Tuesday in Marshall. State health officials say she did not have any underlying conditions.