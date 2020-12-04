Record number of COVID-19 patients in SD ICUs

South Dakota’s intensive care units are busier with COVID-19 patients than ever before.

Thursday’s update from the Department of Health said 109 coronavirus patients were being treated in South Dakota ICUs. That’s up from 91 ICU patients with coronavirus on Sunday. It’s also the highest number of ICU patients with the virus since the health department started including those numbers in its daily updates.

Many of those ICU patients are staying in the state’s three largest hospitals.

Thursday’s update said every staffed adult ICU bed was full at both Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls and Monument Health in Rapid City. Sanford’s ICU had 28 patients with COVID-19. The Rapid City hospital’s ICU had 15 patients with the virus.

Thursday’s Report for Sanford Health

Avera McKennan Hospital’s staffed ICU beds were 96.6% full. Doctors were treating 35 patients with COVID-19 in Avera’s Sioux Falls ICU.

This isn’t the first surge in COVID-19 ICU patients in South Dakota hospitals. On November 20th, 107 coronavirus patients were in intensive care.

Total hospitalizations rose slightly on Thursday, but they are not as high as they were in mid-November.

The numbers include every patient being treated in South Dakota hospitals, including people from other states. They do not include South Dakotans who are hospitalized in other states.