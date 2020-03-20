Recent Beadle Co. positive cases of COVID-19 don’t “appear” to work at meat processing plant

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — On March 9, KELOLAND News reported that a meat processing plant in Huron had quarantined a worker who had returned from South Korea. The man, who is in his 20s, was the third Dakota Provisions employee to be told to stay home after traveling internationally.

Dakota Provisions Human Resources Director, Mark (Smokey) Heuston, said the man remained at home for two weeks, tested negative for COVID-19 and has now returned to work. Two other employees who had returned from Myanmar were not tested and have decided not to return to work. Heuston told KELOLAND News that a nurse is calling them every day and that they show no symptoms.

Heuston said other employees who returned from international travel are also required by the company to stay home. Heuston said at least two of Dakota Provisions employees have been tested because they fit the criteria for testing. Heuston said they are not working and the results of their tests are not back yet. Heuston said the three new positive cases of COVID-19 out of Beadle County do not appear to be Dakota Provisions employees.

The company employs 1,200 workers. Two thirds are from foreign countries, with more than half refugees from Myanmar.