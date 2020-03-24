Recapping our COVID-19 special report

COVID-19 remains a big concern on many minds nationwide, and South Dakota now has 28 confirmed positive cases. Earlier Monday night during a KELOLAND News special report, local health experts answered your questions about the virus.

While tests are being performed, waiting for results varies.

“Really depends on which kind of lab the test is actually going to. In the case of the state public health lab, we’re able to turn those lab results in a day. Now we do have some pended cases there that aren’t those high priorities,” South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said. “Those will go out to those commercial labs, and that can take five to seven days.”

As those results come back, some people are learning they may have been exposed.

“So some of the symptoms early on might be just somebody aches or a low-grade fever, a dry cough, or a sore throat … those would be kind of your first indications, if you’re just not feeling quite right, that you might have the virus yourself,” Sanford Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allison Suttle said.

“We think of the rule six-foot, so if you’re within six feet of a person for more than five minutes, that would constitute the close contact,” Avera Health Chief Medical and Innovation Officer Dr. David Erickson said. “So then you would want to be isolate or self-quarantined for 14 days, so I agree. You monitor your temperature, if you’d have any shortness of breath, cough, you’d want to notify your physician or call on the hotline.”

Another question asked how long the virus might last on a surface.

“Some early studies have shown that the virus can last on surfaces anywhere from a few hours to two to three days,” Suttle said. “That being said, it’s variable on the different surfaces, and simple cleaning can take care of that.”

And it’s important to flatten the curve to avoid an overload on hospitals.

“If I have 100 cases, and they all show up on one day, I’m challenged,” Erickson said. “But if I see ten cases a day and spread that over 10 days, much easier to control. So it really depends. And we can’t emphasize enough how important it is to stay at home, practice social distancing.”