Recapping Monday’s COVID-19 special report

On Monday night we brought you our latest COVID-19 special report, featuring your questions. Dr. Allison Suttle with Sanford Health reviewed how a test happens.

“To determine who gets a test, it’s really a conversation between a physician or a nurse, and the patient,” Suttle said. “And it’s a context, so it’s not just a certain symptom or a certain exposure.”

With many people wearing masks in public, Dr. Kevin Post with Avera Medical Group answered how you should handle them.

“The best way to take off a mask when you have it on, is literally to take it from behind the ear loops or the unties, and then lay it flat down on the surface in front of you,” Post said. “Don’t let it touch anything else, you should have it laying on kind of a clean, like a paper or a napkin, and then do the same thing in reverse when you put it back on, and latch it behind the ears.”

He also discussed the care of your masks.

“As far as cleanliness and washing, it’s best if you can have a rotation of masks, so you can wash them when you get home,” Post said. “They recommend just a general wash/dry cycle. And then cycle your masks, like if you can like every three days, is a good habit to get into.”

Suttle addressed the safety of going into a clinic right now.

“I want you to feel confident that you can come and seek care at any of our hospitals and our clinics,” Suttle said. “Most of the testing that we do for COVID is done in the drive-through location, so the patients that are symptomatic, are not coming into our clinics.”

Life in the time of COVID-19 has changed, though.

“We’re really going to have the mindset of the new normal, life isn’t going to be quite like it was before, we’re now going to be living with COVID likely over the next 12 to 18 months,” Post said.